The Sonsonatecan population will participate this coming Good Friday, in the elaboration of the largest carpet in El Salvador, an initiative that will be carried out through the city’s mayor’s office.

“This time I want to invite you to join in what will be a very innovative activity that highlights our traditions, but this year we want to integrate the entire Sonsonateca family in order to have the largest rug in the country,” reported the mayor of Sonsonate, Rafael Arévalo.

The making of the carpet will begin at two o’clock in the morning on Good Friday, an activity where young and old can participate, who will witness one of the events that will mark the history of this municipality.