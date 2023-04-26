Home » Sonsonate recovers areas that were controlled by gangs




The mayor’s office of Sonsonate, thanks to the articulated work with the Government, recovered territory that gangs dominated for decades, to return it to innocent citizens who were deprived of spaces for healthy recreation and youth development.

Some of the areas most stigmatized by the gangs were the Sensunapan, Belén and Angélica neighborhoods, which due to their characteristics made it easier for criminals to hide from the gangs.

However, with the administration of Mayor Rafael Arévalo, making all the elements of the Metropolitan Agents Corps (CAM) available to the Government to join the work of the Territorial Control Plan.

