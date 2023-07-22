Home » Sonsonate will host the prestigious world-class tournament, Davis Cup
Last Thursday, July 20, the president of the Salvadoran Tennis Federation, Rafael Arévalo, announced that the country will become the official venue for the Davis Cup matches between El Salvador and Ireland, which will take place on September 16 and 17, on the new clay courts of the Ana Mercedes Campos Stadium, in Sonsonate.

“With the remodeling of the Ana Mercedes Campos stadium, we had contemplated building a fast soccer field at an approximate cost of $70,000 dollars, within what we had budgeted for a total of $500,000 for the entire stadium. Now we can talk about two tennis courts, on a clay surface, where the Davis Cup will be played in September,” Arévalo explained.

The new clay courts in the sports complex will have an investment in their construction of approximately $40,000 dollars, infrastructure that will allow the realization of the prestigious world-class tournament in the discipline of tennis, a great event that has the support and endorsement of the National Institute of Sports (INDES).

