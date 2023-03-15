Home News Soonchunhyang University appointed EXO’s Suho High-Flex Education Ambassador :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
Expansion of high-flex education, expected to improve brand image

On the 15th, Soonchunhyang University President Kim Seung-woo is taking a commemorative photo after awarding EXO’s Suho with the appointment plaque as an honorary ambassador for Hi-Flex Education Innovation. Photo = Provided by Soonchunhyang University *Resale and DB prohibited

[아산=뉴시스]Reporter Park Woo-kyung = Soonchunhyang University announced on the 15th that it had appointed Suho of the K-pop male group EXO as the public relations ambassador for ‘High-Flex Education Innovation’.

The appointment ceremony was held at the Cheongwon Hall of Seoul Hospital affiliated with Soonchunhyang University.

EXO’s Suho, who celebrated his 11th anniversary this year, is a K-pop artist who made a connection with Soonchunhyang University through a congratulatory performance at the last Highplex entrance ceremony.

With this appointment, Suho is expected to play a big role in spreading ‘High Flex Education Innovation’ and enhancing its brand image.

President Kim Seung-woo said, “I sincerely thank EXO’s Suho for accepting the position of public relations ambassador.”

