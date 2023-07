Sookuret next to Lihula. Urmas Lauri

Although the fall migration has not yet started, you can see marsh harriers in the fields and meadows.

According to ornithologist Tarvo Valker, these are two- or three-year-old birds that have hatched here, but are not nesting yet. The terns only start breeding at the age of three or four.

