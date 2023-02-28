Delivery 1st degree by 27 or 29 March 2023

The Municipality of Sorrento has launched a design competition for the recovery and enhancement of the Roman Cisternoni and the re-functionalization of the area above.

The scope of the intervention is located along Corso Italia, in the area called “Spasiano” and consists of an open area where once there were playing fields and the cistern area. Currently the site is in a state of abandonment, almost completely covered by spontaneous vegetation.

The proposals will have to define a modern urban park capable of hosting various types of activities: recreational and cultural activities, meditation activities, competitive activities, educational activities, etc., with the aim of creating an innovative and sustainable aggregation center for the intelligent and inclusive growth of the local community and for the tourist development of the area.

As regards the large cisterns from the Roman era, a conservative restoration solution is required such as to make the site an important archaeological site that must be visited.

COMPETITION PROCEDURE

The competition will take place free of charge and anonymously and is divided into two levels:

the first degree – elaboration of ideas proposals – is aimed at selecting, without ranking, the THREE best creative proposals to be admitted to the second degree

– elaboration of ideas proposals – is aimed at selecting, without ranking, the to be admitted to the second degree the second degree – elaboration of the project proposal – is aimed at identifying the best proposal among those presented by the competitors who will be entrusted with the preparation of the Pfte.

Despite the context and the enhancement objectives required, the deadline for the first instance is very close, only 30 days available from the publication of the notice in the Gazette.

GU 5th Special Series – Public Contracts n.24 of 27-2-2023

PROJECT DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR 1ST DEGREE

T graphic tables – maximum 5 documents in A1 format – containing the representation of the project idea, through planimetric diagrams, three-dimensional representations and photo insertions.

– maximum 5 documents in A1 format containing the representation of the project idea, through planimetric diagrams, three-dimensional representations and photo insertions. Technical-illustrative report – maximum 20 A4 pages



ASSESSMENT CRITERIA FOR THE 1ST DEGREE

Consistency of the creative proposal with the Department and the objectives | 45 points max

Architectural and Engineering Quality | 35 points max

Economic sustainability | 20 points max

award

– first place € 33,600.00

– second and third place € 7,200.00 each

Amounts net of social security charges (4%) and VAT. Only competitors who achieve a score of no less than 60/100 in the second degree of the competition will be entitled to the prize. The winner may eventually be entrusted with the creation of the subsequent design levels depending on the availability of financial resources.

Announcement and documentation

[ comunesorrento.tuttogare.it ]

