Sos Children’s Villages turns 60 and celebrates in the squares – Trentino AA/S

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 19 – Sos Children’s Villages turns 60 and is celebrating in Italian squares with the “SessantiAMO” initiative. The celebrations will unfold in 10 regions. The first stop will be on 20 May in Trento, where the first village of the Sos child was born sixty years ago and the “La Grande Pagina Bianca” initiative will take place in the square. A moment of participatory street art and poetry, in which anyone can take a brush and leave his message on the long white cloth. Then it will be the turn of Turin, Saronno, Vicenza, Mantua, Ostuni, Crotone and Milan.



“We are a Network, a reality of people rooted in the territory, who – explains the president Maria Grazia Lanzani – work together looking to the future, inspired by the values ​​that guide us, aware of the impact that our work has on the lives of girls and boys and, with them, on the entire community.Together is how we celebrate 60 years in business, starting today and until the end of the year, looking to the future with gratitude, motivated to always do more and better. to children and young people, first of all, and with volunteers, supporters, companies and institutions who listen and support us. For this reason, tomorrow we will take to the streets to leave a message all together in favor of childhood. Trento is the first stage of a long journey that will touch other cities of Italy, to thank the communities and people who have supported our activities and projects in favor of children and young people: Turin, Saronno, Vicenza, Mantua, Ostuni, Crotone and Milan. A journey inspired by the values ​​that have guided us in our work for 60 years and which we want to confirm on this anniversary: ​​courage, commitment, responsibility and trust”. (HANDLE).

