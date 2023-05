On the night of May 26, a strong fire broke out in the Venezuela neighborhood of Vigía del Fuerte. Twelve houses were destroyed, five by the flames and seven by the community to prevent their spread.

Vigía del Fuerte, a municipality of Antioquia located in Medio Atrato, in front of Bojayá, does not have a fire department.

Today, May 27, members of the Vigía del Fuerte neighborhood were located in the Centennial Park and ask for the solidarity of the people of Quibdo.