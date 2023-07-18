Sottrum: Car on A1 catches fire – total loss | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 07/18/2023 9:25 p.m

After the fire, the small car was wrecked.

A car caught fire on Tuesday evening near Sottrum (Rotenburg district) on the A1 towards Hamburg. When the fire brigade arrived, the small car was already completely on fire, according to a statement. Although the emergency services immediately began to extinguish, they could no longer prevent the car from being totaled. 25 forces with three cars were deployed. After half an hour, “fire out” was reported, the fire brigade said. Nothing was initially known about the cause of the fire.

Anytime to listen

8 Min

You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3:00 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony. 8 mins

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Regional Lüneburg | 07/19/2023 | 6:30 a.m

