“Soul Kitchen”: Fatih Akin’s homeland film on NDR television | > – Culture

Fatih Akin’s comedy “Soul Kitchen” with Moritz Bleibtreu and Adam Bousdoukos is one of the loveliest declarations of love for Hamburg. It ran on Wednesday on NDR television and is in the ARD media library.

Fatih Akin will be celebrating his 50th birthday in a few days. In his films, the screenwriter, producer and director has always shown a Hamburg away from the glossy tourist attractions – for example in the clubs and dive bars, on the Veddel or in Wilhelmsburg. In “Soul Kitchen” Akin shows a Hamburg that no longer exists today.

Pub owner Zinos is unlucky: Nadine moves to Shanghai for a new job and he suffers a herniated disc. In his distress, he hires the eccentric top chef Shayn, and suddenly there are no regular guests.

“Soul Kitchen”: Almost ailing charm

From left: Illias (Moritz Bleibtreu) and his brother Zinos (Adam Bousdoukos) love the “Soul Kitchen” restaurant. Her whole life takes place in it.

“Soul Kitchen” is a film with an almost dilapidated charm. The homage to Akin’s hometown celebrated its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival almost exactly 14 years ago. The filmmaker shot the comedy in 2007 in locations that are now faded, destroyed and gentrified.

It’s about a lovable pub clique. Zinos (Adam Bousdoukos) owns the “Soul Kitchen” in Wilhelmsburg. His criminal brother Illias (Moritz Bleibtreu) is on day leave and uses the restaurant for an alleged job that he has to show. In fact, he’s doing crooked things again. Zinos has trouble with the tax office, suffers a herniated disc, threatens to lose contact with his girlfriend Nadine (Pheline Roggan), who has moved to Shanghai, and decides to follow her.

Wild parties, stylish meals and a burglary

For this he uses his windy brother Illias as managing director, who loses the Soul Kitchen building in a poker game to a real estate shark (Wotan Wilke Möhring). And then there is the cocky, brilliant chef and knife artist Shayn (Birol Ünel), who wants to turn the “Soul Kitchen” into a gourmet restaurant. There are wild parties, stylish meals, a burglary at the notary’s, a chase with the police, pain, love and, despite all the odds, a melancholic, defiant joie de vivre.

Cast of “Soul Kitchen” from 2009



Adam Bousdoukos als Zinos Kazantsakis

Moritz Bleibtreu als Illias Kazantsakis

Anna Bederke as Lucy Faust

Lucas Gregorowicz as Lutz

Demir Gökgöl as Socrates

Birol Unel als Shayn

Wotan Wilke Moehring as Thomas Neuman

Pheline Roggan as Nadine Krueger

100 minutes; FSK: from 12 years

All of the characters in the comical, sentimental, at times crude comedy seem like old friends. And in fact, with Bleibtreu, Bousdoukos and Ünel, Akin shot with old acquaintances that he had cast in previous films. Akin also co-wrote the screenplay with Bousdoukos. It was the first comedy for the Hamburger. At the time, he protested how much difficulty the genre caused him.

For all its coarseness and comedy, “Soul Kitchen” is also a political film: it portrays places and people whose existence is threatened by modern society and the associated gentrification. “Soul Kitchen” shows a Hamburg that no longer exists. Akin dedicated his modern Heimatfilm, as he called it himself, to the actress Monica Bleibtreu, who died in Hamburg in 2009. She played Nadine’s grandma in it. It was one of her last major roles on the big screen.

