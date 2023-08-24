Home » “Soul Kitchen”: Fatih Akin’s homeland film on NDR television | > – Culture
News

“Soul Kitchen”: Fatih Akin’s homeland film on NDR television | > – Culture

by admin
“Soul Kitchen”: Fatih Akin’s homeland film on NDR television | > – Culture

Status: 08/24/2023 00:00

Fatih Akin’s comedy “Soul Kitchen” with Moritz Bleibtreu and Adam Bousdoukos is one of the loveliest declarations of love for Hamburg. It ran on Wednesday on NDR television and is in the ARD media library.

Fatih Akin will be celebrating his 50th birthday in a few days. In his films, the screenwriter, producer and director has always shown a Hamburg away from the glossy tourist attractions – for example in the clubs and dive bars, on the Veddel or in Wilhelmsburg. In “Soul Kitchen” Akin shows a Hamburg that no longer exists today.

Further information

Pub owner Zinos is unlucky: Nadine moves to Shanghai for a new job and he suffers a herniated disc. In his distress, he hires the eccentric top chef Shayn, and suddenly there are no regular guests.
extern

“Soul Kitchen”: Almost ailing charm

From left: Illias (Moritz Bleibtreu) and his brother Zinos (Adam Bousdoukos) love the “Soul Kitchen” restaurant. Her whole life takes place in it.

“Soul Kitchen” is a film with an almost dilapidated charm. The homage to Akin’s hometown celebrated its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival almost exactly 14 years ago. The filmmaker shot the comedy in 2007 in locations that are now faded, destroyed and gentrified.

It’s about a lovable pub clique. Zinos (Adam Bousdoukos) owns the “Soul Kitchen” in Wilhelmsburg. His criminal brother Illias (Moritz Bleibtreu) is on day leave and uses the restaurant for an alleged job that he has to show. In fact, he’s doing crooked things again. Zinos has trouble with the tax office, suffers a herniated disc, threatens to lose contact with his girlfriend Nadine (Pheline Roggan), who has moved to Shanghai, and decides to follow her.

Wild parties, stylish meals and a burglary

For this he uses his windy brother Illias as managing director, who loses the Soul Kitchen building in a poker game to a real estate shark (Wotan Wilke Möhring). And then there is the cocky, brilliant chef and knife artist Shayn (Birol Ünel), who wants to turn the “Soul Kitchen” into a gourmet restaurant. There are wild parties, stylish meals, a burglary at the notary’s, a chase with the police, pain, love and, despite all the odds, a melancholic, defiant joie de vivre.

See also  Will there be a political schism after filing a paper on health reform?

Cast of “Soul Kitchen” from 2009

Adam Bousdoukos als Zinos Kazantsakis
Moritz Bleibtreu als Illias Kazantsakis
Anna Bederke as Lucy Faust
Lucas Gregorowicz as Lutz
Demir Gökgöl as Socrates
Birol Unel als Shayn
Wotan Wilke Moehring as Thomas Neuman
Pheline Roggan as Nadine Krueger
100 minutes; FSK: from 12 years

All of the characters in the comical, sentimental, at times crude comedy seem like old friends. And in fact, with Bleibtreu, Bousdoukos and Ünel, Akin shot with old acquaintances that he had cast in previous films. Akin also co-wrote the screenplay with Bousdoukos. It was the first comedy for the Hamburger. At the time, he protested how much difficulty the genre caused him.

For all its coarseness and comedy, “Soul Kitchen” is also a political film: it portrays places and people whose existence is threatened by modern society and the associated gentrification. “Soul Kitchen” shows a Hamburg that no longer exists. Akin dedicated his modern Heimatfilm, as he called it himself, to the actress Monica Bleibtreu, who died in Hamburg in 2009. She played Nadine’s grandma in it. It was one of her last major roles on the big screen.

Further information

90 Min

Zino is unlucky and tries everything he can to save his Wilhelmsburg restaurant. A comedy by Fatih Akin. 90 mins

This topic in the program:

Movie on NDR | 08/23/2023 | 10:50 p.m

You may also like

The Union of Workers and Employees of Collinor...

Rudy Giuliani Arrested in Atlanta: Charges and Details...

They steal part of Sara López’s sports team

Beijing Establishes Research Center for Major Respiratory Tract...

Did the real Count Dracula cry bloody tears?...

ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL AND THE 5th...

New DNA Evidence Casts Doubt on Convictions of...

Santa Marta firefighters continue to attend to fires...

Xi Jinping’s Speech Highlights Unity and Cooperation at...

Plane crash in Russia: White House says possible...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy