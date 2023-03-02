Home News Soulbound Tokens Power a New Identity Solution on the Celo Da CoinTelegraph Blockchain
Soulbound Tokens Power a New Identity Solution on the Celo Da CoinTelegraph Blockchain

One of the primary goals of the Web3 community is to improve the identity solutions available to consumers. The emergence of soulbound tokens (SBT) last year introduced a new way for users to qualify.

While the hype for SBTs has died down in recent months, they haven’t disappeared from the scene. On March 1, Masa Finance’s SBT protocol announced that it will apply to the Celo blockchain, characterized by its carbon-negative status, to create a new identity solution.

More than 10 million active wallets in the Celo ecosystem will be able to generate a “Prosperity Passport” of Masa. This new Web3 identity solution allows users to mint a variety of SBTs related to their digital life, such as an Authenticated User Verification SBT, Credit Score SBT, Community Reputation SBT, and Name SBT of .celo domain.

