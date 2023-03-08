In the morning, at the invitation of the SPÖ, the FPÖ was the party with the most votes in exploratory talks for a coalition. From the evening on, the party committees met and the Blues prepared themselves with their decisions for the opposition role. The goal remains to get into the state government and thus into a coalition, as informed by party leader Erwin Angerer. One is still ready to talk, it said in the direction of the SPÖ. You obviously want to be on good terms with the reds. Because according to Angerer, the FPÖ is initially rejecting an invitation to exploratory talks announced by ÖVP leader Martin Gruber. “As long as the SPÖ is trying to form a government, we won’t hold any parallel talks. We don’t want to be used as a pawn,” said Angerer. It was “strange when the third party invites”, came criticism of the ÖVP.

Presidential seat for Staudacher

Angerer, who moves from the National Council to the state parliament, becomes club chairman in the state parliament, Gernot Darmann (previously club chairman) becomes his deputy, Christoph Staudacher (like Angerer from the Spittal district) becomes second state parliament president. The other mandataries in the nine-strong, all-male FPÖ club are Erwin Baumann, Maximilian Linder, Josef Ofner, Dietmar Rauter, Michael Reiner and Harald Trettenbrein. Isabella Theuermann becomes Federal Councilor. In the event of a governing coalition, Angerer would become Landesrat (“if my people want it”), then Theuermann would receive a seat in the state parliament – ​​and the nine-member FPÖ state parliament club would have at least one woman in the ranks. The previous FPÖ Federal Councilor Josef Ofner (instead of Theuermann) will also become General Secretary of the party. There have been discussions in the party committees. Because three districts, Klagenfurt-Land, Völkermarkt and Hermagor remain without mandates. They are not represented in the National Council or in the state parliament.

This is how it goes

On Thursday, the SPÖ explored with the ÖVP, on Friday with the Carinthia team. At the weekend, the SPÖ will assess whether and with whom there should be in-depth talks next week, only then will coalition negotiations follow.