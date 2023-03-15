RFA press… Let’s strengthen the crackdown on the adoption of the ‘Pyongyang Cultural Language Protection Act’ Practice North Korean accent

[서울=뉴시스] The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North Korean Workers' Party, announced on the 19th that "the 8th meeting of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly was held from the 17th to the 18th at the Mansudae Shrine."

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Ji-eun = Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on the 15th, citing a North Korean source, that North Korean authorities are designating Korean as a puppet language and strengthening crackdowns.

A resident source in North Pyongan Province said, “Recently, the authorities are emphasizing that the Pyongyang language should be preserved in accordance with the ‘Pyongyang Cultural Language Protection Act’. are losing,” he said.

The source said, “Residents who had been shouting ‘Long live the general’ for a long time in the tight system were attracted to the free and attractive Korean-style lifestyle and accent through Korean movies and dramas, and they followed it.” I am practicing the Joseon (North Korean) way of speaking because I am afraid that my Korean will come out of my head and I will be punished.”

Previously, at the 8th meeting of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly held for two days from January 17, North Korean authorities adopted the “Pyongyang Cultural Language Protection Law” and announced that they would strengthen crackdowns on foreign accents, including South Korean. It is said that the law included a sentence of six years or more in prison for speaking South Korean, and the death penalty for teaching South Korean accents.

However, the source said, “The most watched Korean movies and dramas are judicial officers and executives who crack down on illegal videos, and their families and relatives.” They are spreading Korean words.”

“The fact that people naturally say ‘brother’, ‘darling’, and ‘I love you’ is proof that they have seen Korean movies to the extent that they are familiar with them,” he said. So) and Algan (Do you understand), the reality is that they are practicing Pyongyang language.”

A resident source in North Pyongan Province also said, “These days, ordinary residents are practicing the Pyongyang standard language,” and “some residents are practicing to change the Korean language that has become a habit with their mouths.”

“The Party enacted the ‘Pyongyang Cultural Language Protection Act’ to get rid of the Korean language and said it was a fundamental demand to preserve subjectivity and nationality in all areas of social life,” he said. I have a lot of dissatisfaction with the authorities who prevent me from using Korean.”

