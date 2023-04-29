Sousa, my Salernitana can ruin the party at Napoli – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SALERNO, APRIL 29 – “Our president has already expressed himself on the postponement of the match, as a coach I can only add that this postponement influenced the preparation for the match, the workloads and also changed the preparation for the next match but we have to adapt and be good at managing all this. In general, I believe that it is necessary to make decisions at the level of Italian football in Europe, we need more professionalism. This championship deserves that external reflections get ever closer to the results that the Italian teams are getting in Europe”. This is how Paulo Sousa, coach of Salernitana, presented tomorrow’s Campanian derby against Napoli, which could sanction the mathematical victory of the Scudetto by Spalletti’s team.



“Our environment is convinced that they can compete against any opponent both at home and away – Sousa continues – and this makes me happy and proud for all the work we are doing together. We are increasingly aware of our means and our limits and all this gives me confidence for the future”.



But how should you play to do well against Napoli? “It will take a spirit of sacrifice and the ability to keep doubling up – explained the grenade coach -. We have to try to have possession of the ball for as long as possible and propose our game. We have to have the courage to do our thing, we have to believe that we are aware that we can put them in difficulty and that if we are able to stay in the game until the end we can win it, hoping that luck will always be in our favor during the game” (ANSA).

