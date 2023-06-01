South America: Presidents want to revive regional alliance Unasur

Brasilia. A summit meeting of the South American heads of state took place in Brazil’s capital on Tuesday happened with the aim of reviving the Union of South American Nations (Unasur). The alliance, to which all twelve independent states of South America belonged after it was founded in 2008, was put on hold around 2019 by the right-wing governments in power at the time.

On the initiative of Brazil’s President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, the Unasur is now to be relaunched. In a common Explanationthe “Brasília Consensus”, the heads of government reaffirmed their intention to work towards greater political and economic integration of the subcontinent.

Specifically, a contact group headed by the foreign ministers is to be set up to “evaluate experiences with the South American integration mechanisms and draw up a roadmap for integration.” The explicit goal is to “advance the integration process in South America and give the region a voice in the world.”

The list of areas in which more cooperation is sought is long and comprehensive: promoting peace and democracy, economic and social development, fighting poverty and hunger, promoting gender equality, expanding renewable and clean energies, strengthening the health care and fighting crime.

In his opening remarks, Lula stressed that South American countries must work together to tackle current challenges such as climate change, promoting trade, strengthening social development and cooperation on security. “We all lose if we let ideologies divide us,” Lula warned. No country alone has the strength to meet the challenges of geopolitics and the current global economy, the President said.

With a population of almost 450 million people and a gross domestic product of four trillion US dollars, Latin America is an important market and together the fifth largest economy in the world. “We refuse to spend another 500 years on the periphery,” Lula said, referring to the traditional role of many Latin American countries as suppliers of raw materials to the developed world.

Special attention received Lula called for South American countries to stop using the US dollar in their bilateral trade relations.

While politicians like Argentine President Alberto Fernández and Bolivia’s President Luis Arce very optimistic about a relaunch of Unasur, Uruguay’s President Luis Lacalle Pou caused more critical tones with the statement “End with institutions”. But he also called for “actions” to strengthen relations within South America.

A small controversy arose around the participation of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro. While Lula welcomed Maduro for what was obviously a cordial bilateral conversation and held out the prospect of Venezuela’s inclusion in the group of Brics countries (America21 reported), Lacalle Pou and Chile’s President Boric criticized the handling of Maduro and referred to “democratic deficits” in Venezuela.

Presidents Lula (Brazil), Alberto Fernández (Argentina), Luis Arce (Bolivia), Gabriel Boric (Chile), Guillermo Lasso (Ecuador), Irfaan Ali (Guyana), Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Mario Abdo Benítez (Paraguay), Chan Santokhi (Suriname), Luis Lacalle Pou (Uruguay) and Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela). Peru’s de facto President Dina Boluarte was connected via video transmission from Lima because she is currently unable to leave her country for lack of a Vice President.

Unasur was founded in 2008 on the initiative of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez as a progressive project for integration and was supported by other then Presidents of the region such as Lula da Silva, Néstor Kirchner (Argentina), Rafael Correa (Ecuador) and Evo Morales (Bolivia), who died in 2010. supports. The aim of the organization was to strengthen the joint fight against inequality, social exclusion, hunger, poverty and insecurity in the region.

Since 2017, when the member states, which are now mostly right-wing and neoliberal in orientation, were unable to agree on a new Secretary General, the integration project has experienced setbacks that have been exacerbated by controversial positions on the crisis in Venezuela. After Colombia in 2018 and Ecuador in 2019, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay left.