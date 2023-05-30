South American presidents meet in Brazil for first regional summit in 9 years

South American heads of state will meet in the Brazilian capital on Tuesday as part of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s bid to reinvigorate regional integration efforts that have previously failed amid political upheavals and polarization on the continent.

Analysts affirm that Lula sees an opportunity for integration due to the political affinities of the current governments in the region and seems to want to test the will of the leaders to cooperate through the Union of South American Nations (Unasur).

Established 15 years ago in the Brazilian capital during the second presidential term of Lula, a former union leader, the regional bloc sought to integrate the 12 nations of South America culturally, socially, politically and economically.

Unasur’s promoter was the late Venezuelan president, Hugo Chávez, who saw the bloc as a way to counter US influence in the region and the group had a reputation among some for being left-leaning.

But a subsequent shift to the right on the continent caused some fracture within the organism. The last meeting with all Unasur members took place in 2014. After 2017, disagreements over Unasur’s leadership and the involvement of authoritarian Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro led to the departure of seven countries, including Brazil in 2019 during the government of the right-wing Jair Bolsonaro.

“The biggest problem with Unsaur is that it was created at a time when there were left-wing governments, and it collapsed when right-wing presidents emerged,” said Oliver Stuenkel, a professor of international relations at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, a university and group of experts based in Sao Paulo. “It’s easy to talk about their revival right now, but they need to figure out how to make this second try last.”

Tuesday’s meeting in Brasilia will bring together the presidents of 11 South American nations and the head of Peru’s Council of Ministers, whose president, Dina Boluarte, faces charges and cannot leave the country. The meeting has been officially promoted as a meeting of South American heads of state as Brazil does not want to impose the revival of Unasur, according to officials.

The challenge, according to analysts, will be to have a bloc that can survive the political changes and instability in the region.

Although most of the current presidents in South America are from the center or the left, there is no guarantee that the situation will remain that way. This was made clear in May with the success of the Chilean right in a vote to elect the members of a commission to draft a new constitution. That success came after voters rejected a left-leaning draft to replace the magna carta the country implemented during the dictatorship. A similar shift to the right is also possible in Argentina, taking into account that current President Alberto Fernández will not seek re-election this year in the face of runaway inflation.

Maduro arrived on Monday for the Brasilia meeting, providing the opportunity for the first official bilateral meeting with Lula.

During Bolsonaro’s presidency, Brazil barred Maduro or any member of his government from entering the country, and recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

“It doesn’t matter if the two governments agree with each other, Venezuela is a neighbor and cannot be ignored or broken diplomatic relations, since we have practical issues that need to be resolved,” said Carolina Silva Pedroso, a professor of international relations at the Federal University of Sao Paulo.

He added that Brazil could mediate in the political crisis in Venezuela, and wants to reduce the number of immigrants crossing the border into Brazil, more than 400,000 since 2018.

But the group must overcome its legacy and its problems.

Unasur “was unable to lead important cooperation projects in various areas after some governments suffered electoral defeats,” Pedroso said. “And it did not establish a direct connection with the populations of their countries.”

Political instability in many of the South American countries will make it difficult for leaders to advance initiatives, according to analysts.

Stuenkel pointed out that Brazil wants to guarantee that all presidents that meet have some kind of diplomatic relationship, “but this will be precipitated when a new president arrives.”

“Countries in the region need to think about how they will react when there is a change in Argentina, or if a bilateral crisis arises, such as the border conflict between Colombia and Peru,” he declared.

Peru’s image has been damaged by criticism of Boluarte after his government violently cracked down on anti-government protests following the ouster of his predecessor, Pedro Castillo.

Colombia, which currently has a left-wing government, has criticized the Boluarte government and both countries have severed diplomatic relations. It also has a century-long dispute over their shared border over land and responsibilities in combating drug trafficking.

Ecuador faces political instability, which intensified in May when President Guillermo Lasso dissolved Parliament after facing an impeachment inquiry. New general elections are scheduled for the end of this year.

“A Unasur without 12 countries would not solve regional problems,” said Ambassador Padovan. “And we need something permanent that doesn’t depend on individual governments.”