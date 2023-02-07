Before more than 33,000 fans who filled the stands of the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, the game was very fought in the middle of the fieldalthough the hosts tried to impose conditions on their public.

The first approach came with a mid-distance shot from midfielder Miguel Monsalve that goalkeeper Gilmar Napa saved without much difficulty.

Ecuador, meanwhile, had a lot of difficulties getting the ball to attackers Yaimar Medina, Alan Minda and Justin Cuero, who have shown in the tournament that often just a long ball is enough to damage rival defenses.

In this context, the Colombian goal came when the winger Andrés Salazar sent a long pass to Monsalve, who led from one side of the field towards the center and enabled the midfielder Óscar Cortés, whoWho took out a shot that Córdova, in his eagerness to clear, ended up putting his own door at 20.

Ecuador’s reaction was quick and Minda, showing off his speed, got into the area and almost scored 1-1 at 25. La Tri, however, failed to subdue a rival who, without being entirely clear, tried to look for 2-0.

The game fell and the teams had a lot of difficulties to be deep, as the Colombians did not have the clarity in attack that they showed against Paraguay on Friday and the Ecuadorians had a hard time breaking the order of a defense led by the center-back Kevin Mantilla.

In the second half, Ecuador, in need because it has not yet scored points in the final hexagonal, turned to the attack and had opportunities to score with shots from Patrickson Delgado and Cuero.

Colombia, meanwhile, tried to damage the counter-attack with the speed of attacker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado and the impulse that midfielder Jhojan Torres gave him, committed both in defense and attack.

In the end, the physical exhaustion did its thing and the coffee growers managed to hold the difference that brought Héctor Cárdenas’s team closer to their dream of qualifying for the World Cup in Indonesia.

On the fourth day, scheduled for Thursday, Colombia will face Brazil, while Ecuador will play its future against Venezuela.

– Datasheet:

1. Colombia: Luis Marquines; Juan José Mina (m.85, Julián Palacios), Fernando Álvarez, Kevin Mantilla, Andrés Salazar; Jhojan Torres, Gustavo Puerta, Miguel Monsalve (m.59, Juan Castilla), Óscar Cortés (m.85, Jhon Vélez), Alexis Castillo Manyoma (m.59, Daniel Luna), and Jorge Cabezas Hurtado.

Selector: Hector Cardenas.

0. Ecuador: Gilmar Napa; Daniel de la Cruz, Luis Córdova (m.87, Cristhopher Zambrano), Davis Bautista, Yeltzin Erique; Denil Castillo, Óscar Zambrano (m.71, Juan Sánchez), Patrickson Delgado (m.71, Patrik Mercado); Yaimar Medina (m.56, José Klinger), Alan Minda and Justin Cuero.

Selector: Jimmy Bran.

Gol: 1-0, m.20: Luis Córdova, own goal.

Referee: Chilean Cristian Garay. He admonished Miguel Monsalve, Davis Bautista, Óscar Cortés and Justin Cuero.

Incidences: Match of the third day of the final hexagonal of the South American Sub’20 played at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá.

With information from the EFE agency*