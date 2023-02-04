The Colombian team played a great match at El Campín, which they won 3-0 against Paraguay. Those led by Héctor Cárdenas recovered from the bitter defeat on the previous date against Uruguay.

In a night inspired by Jorge Cabezas and Óscar Cortés, Colombia defeated this Friday by a landslide La Albirroja, with which she breathes again by achieving her first victory in the final hexagonal of the South American Sub-20, in which the goal was not her forte.

Colombia, with Heads, He managed to break the spell that tied the goal to him. The account was increased by Cortés, who scored with five minutes to go to close the first half.

Cortés, a midfielder with an offensive vocation, becomes the striker for Colombia in this South American game in which he has scored three goals.

The account was closed by Gustavo Puerta -88 minutes- who caught a ball that could not clear the Paraguayan defense that looked fragile.

Now those led by Héctor Cárdenas manage to get their heads out and breathe easier because they get their first win in this hexagonal.

The fans who gathered at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá feared the worst because Adrián Servín tried the hands of Luis Marquines, the Colombian goalkeeper who was lashed out because he did not hold the ball and allowed shots that ended in goals, as happened against Uruguay.

However, Everything was joyful when Cabezas, who received the ball from Miguel Monsalve, defeated Ángel González, with a fine left foot. The celebration was immediate, neither on the field nor in the stands. They were 29 minutes.

The locals continued to charge hard against a Paraguay that, no matter how hard they tried, could not carve plays to get rid of the Colombian siege.

In another play, at 40 minutes, Cortés increased the advantage for Colombia and with it came peace of mind.

For the second half, the coach of Paraguay, Aldo Bobadilla, sent Víctor Quintana to the field for Pablo Gamarra, Diego Gómez for Nelson Gauto and Kevin Pereira for Alex Alonzo, which, however, did not have the desired effect.

Colombia had more scoring chances but González was essential not to let the difference grow and despite the two goals they avoided at least another two.

In the end, the public applauded Colombia, who was rediscovered with the goal and got their first three points in this final phase in which they needed to win.

The day began with the victory of Uruguay over Ecuador 2-1, while Brazil thrashed Venezuela 3-0 and advanced in its intention to keep the title and a place in the World Cup in Indonesia, which will be held from May 20 to 11. June of this year.

The hexagonal is led by Brazil with six points, the same as Uruguay. Third is Colombia with three integersParaguay is fourth with one, like Venezuela, which is fifth and Ecuador closes with no points.

– Datasheet:

3. Columbia: Luis Marquines; Edier Ocampo, Fernando Alvarez, Kevin Mantilla, Gustavo Puerta (m.85, Jorge Caraballo), Alexis Castillo (m.70, Juan Castillo), Oscar Cortes (m.70, Jaider Velez), Andres Salazar (m.70, Jose). Mina), Camilo Torres, Miguel Monsalve (m.58, Juan Sources) and Jorge Cabezas.

Selector: Hector Cardenas.

0. Paraguay: Angel Gonzalez; Alan Nunez, Gilberto Flores, Alexis Cantero, Adrian Servin, Diego Gonzalez, Allan Wlk (m.66, Leonardo Rolon), Matías Segovia, Nelson Gauto (m.46, Diego Gomez), Alex Alfonzo (m.46, Kevin Pereira) and Pablo Gamarra (m.46, Victor Quintana).

Selector: Aldo Bobadilla.

Referee: the Argentine Nicolás Lamolina. He warned Edier Ocampo and also Gilberto Flores.

Goals: 1-0, m.29: Jorge Cabezas. 2-0, m.40: Oscar Cortes. 3-0, m.88: Gustavo Puerta.

Incidences: match of the second day of the final hexagonal of the South American Sub’20 played at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá.

With information from EFE Agency.