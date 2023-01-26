The Colombian sub’20 team drew 1-1 with Brazil on Wednesday in the fourth day of the South American Sub’20 and will define the classification to the hexagonal on Friday against Argentina, which defeated Peru 1-0 early in the morning.

The goal for the coffee growers was the work of the midfielder gustavo gatewhile Brazil’s score was achieved by Andreythe midfielder recently signed by Chelsea.

At the Pascual Guerrero de Cali stadium, where tens of thousands of fans attended, the hosts made what was being the best team in the tournament uncomfortable under the leadership of the midfielders Puerta, who plays for Bogotá FC in the second division, and Juan Castilla, who plays for Houston Dynamo in MLS.

Héctor Cárdenas’s team began to attack and had the first option when Daniel Luna filtered a pass for Castilla, who sent a creeping center that almost got into Mycael’s goal.

The coffee team continued to attack a Brazil that looked unknown and in which Andrey, the team leader, weighed little

The arrivals from Colombia came one after the other until Cárdenas’s team finally made it 0-1 when Puerta received a ball outside the area and, without letting it fall, unleashed a right foot that was impossible for the Brazilian goalkeeper to save.

The jubilation of the Colombians, however, did not last long because Canarinha soon got the tie, at 43, in a Guilherme center that Andrey headed to silence the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

For the second half, the hosts kept up the momentum and continued to attack without success, because striker Ricardo Caraballo was imprecise in front of the goal and missed several opportunities for his team to regain the advantage, which caused even the public to whistle at him.

The auctions that Miguel Monsalve and Óscar Cortés had did not enter either.

In the end, Colombia was diluted in attack and Brazil endured the onslaught, so the game ended 1-1.

On the last day, the coffee team will define its classification against Argentina, while Brazil will define the leadership of Group A against Paraguay, who rested this Wednesday.

