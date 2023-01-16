On January 19, Colombians will see how the tournament will begin South American Sub-20which will be held in its first phase until the 28th of the same month, in the two stadiums arranged by Cali to host the youth competition.

the stadiums Pascual Guerrero and Deportivo Cali will be the scenarios where the South American Sub-20which will have as usual the 10 teams that are associated with the Conmebol.

Several fans who will come to Colombia to see their team in this Under-20 tournament, they are still waiting to be in the matches that this tournament will have, which always leaves us with a player to keep in mind for the future.

On this occasion, Bogota will host the final instance of the tournament, while the capital of the Cauca’s Valley will have the first round, where it is divided into two groups of five teams, which will play matches of all against all in the two stadiums available for it.

How much is it worth to see the team in the South American U-20?

To attend the matches in this phase, you can pay for subscriptions or individual tickets. You should keep in mind that Colombia He will play all his matches at Pascual and his first opponent will be Paraguayon January 19, at 7:30 pm

The prices to be in all the matches of the selection, during the first phase, are:

On: $116.400

Oriental: $185.100

Occidental: $246.000.

If you want to buy individually you must pay at:

On: $22.400

Oriental: $35.800

Occidental: $47.600

If you want to be in the matches of the other group that will be played in the Deportivo Cali stadiumwhere are they Venezuela, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay and Chileyou must pay the following subscription fees:

Oriental: $126.600

Occidental: $160.200

For the loose ticket office, these are the prices:

Oriental: $24.400

Occidental: $31.000

In the final phase, where a hexagonal is played with the first three of each group, the ticket office prices for subscriptions in the campin son:

Norte: 74.400

Oriental: $108.900

Occidental: $153.300

If you want to see the matches in the roof stadiumyou must pay for each payment in:

Oriental: $73.200

Occidental: $80.400

For the last phase, the loose ballot will not be enabled.