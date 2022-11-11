It is the lesser known, less symbolic “little” sister of its giant neighbor, the Amazon. But for 25 years the Gran Chaco forest, the second largest biome in South America, has been inexorably bled, fauna and flora retreat in front of soybean or sunflower crops or in front of farms.

Appearances are sometimes deceptive. Along the endless tracks of the Chaco, a forest mass of one million square kilometers between Argentina (62 percent), Paraguay (25 percent) and Bolivia (11 percent), dense expanses of typical dry tropical vegetation create the illusion of an unchanged ecosystem.

But going beyond these green margins, long strips of cleared land betray the slow erosion that continues in silence. In some places, as far as the eye can see, lie trees of crackerscarob trees uprooted from machinery and waiting to be taken away to make charcoal, tannin, furniture or railway track sleepers, for which this hardwood is sought after.

Here, in the northeast of Argentina, a thousand kilometers from Buenos Aires, is the agricultural “frontier”. Where an agro-exporting model, increasingly crucial for countries greedy for foreign currency, collides with an indigenous ecosystem, its species, its ethnic groups. And it’s winning, little by little.

Technological agriculture

“In the province of Chaco practically the entire surface was covered with forests of different types”, recalls the agronomist engineer Inès Aguirre, of the Red agroforestal Chaco Argentina. “Until the 1990s, only one sector, to the southeast, had a predominantly agricultural area. But as soon as the technological ‘combo’ of genetically modified soy and direct sowing appeared, with minimal tillage, the Chaco began to be colonized and ‘pampered’, ”she explains.

“Pamperizzato” means transformed into vast plains of crops or pastures, characteristics of the pampa argentina. Moreover, soy (30 per cent of the country’s exports) and GM corn, Argentina’s trademarks, have the specificity of resisting aridity, a “godsend” for the semi-arid soil of Chaco Seco.

Since then, the rate of deforestation in the provinces has been around forty thousand hectares per year, with peaks of sixty thousand, according to Aguirre. The images from above offer the impressive spectacle of vast empty rectangles alongside rectangles of dense vegetation. “It shouldn’t happen, since all forms of deforestation are now suspended in the province” following a moratorium, explains Noemi Cruz, of Greenpeace’s Forest Division, as she points to the felled trees and picks up a handful of dusty earth. Land on which, without the protection of the trees, “the water will slip on the surface, but it will no longer infiltrate the soil during the rainy season”.