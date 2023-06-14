South Kivu: civil society is concerned about the slow implementation of the PDL 145 territories

Rehabilitation works on the Ngomo escarpments in South Kivu. April 2021. Radio Okapi/Ph. Emmanuel Elameji

The coordination of the civil society of South Kivu is concerned about the slowness of the execution of the work of the development program of 145 territories (PDL-145T) in this province.

The concerns of this citizen organization are contained in a report published on Tuesday, June 13 in Bukavu, following a field visit to the territories.

After visiting the construction sites of the PDL-145T, the coordination of civil society deplored that the work is not progressing.

The observation is the same in the seven territories visited by this coordination.

This long-awaited program to help reduce inequalities between urban and rural areas and to reduce poverty is not yet tangible, regrets civil society.

A misunderstanding would oppose the local population to the UNDP on the relocation of certain structures to new sites. Some works such as administrative buildings are to this day at the level of the foundation.

In all the territories, local civil society complains of not being involved in the progress of the works. We also deplore the non-consideration of local labor by the companies selected by the UNDP and which do not master the environment.

For civil society, in Kabare as in Uvira, the work started has stopped for lack of money, according to the suppliers of materials.

Meanwhile, the agricultural component with the value chain, the rehabilitation of agricultural feeder roads has not yet started, worries this citizen structure.

It therefore recommends a strong involvement of local communities for more visibility of this program.

For the UNDP/Sud-Kivu, no change should occur in the project without the approval of the Ministry of Planning.