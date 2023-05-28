South Kivu: more than 2,500 Kalehe survivors treated free of charge by the Harish Jagtani medical foundation

A man carrying a baby who survived the de Kalehe tragedy.

Radio Okapi.Ph/ Emmanuel Elameji”/>

In total, two thousand five hundred and thirteen victims of Kalehe, injured and sick, among whom, ten who required major support were taken care of free of charge, in the village of Bushushu, by the Harish Jagtani Foundation (HJ), a medical organization.

For two weeks, medical professionals provided various services such as the treatment of injuries and illnesses in a mobile clinic set up two days after the deadly floods of May 4 and whose activities were closed this weekend. .

Among the patients was a 10-year-old girl who particularly marked Dr. Jean-René Ebengo, one of the doctors at HJ Hospital deployed in Kalehe.

“She escaped with a bimalleolar fracture in the right lower limb. When we first saw her, she had a swelling, a functional significance. That is to say, swelling and difficulty in walking and immediately we decided to take care of her. We had decided to transfer her directly to Kinshasa because quite simply, she must ipso facto undergo surgery,” said Dr Jean-René Ebengo.

The HJ Foundation also distributed emergency medical supplies.

The initiative of the HJ mobile clinic, like that of many other humanitarian actors, has helped the survivors to begin their journey towards healing, said for her part, the head of operations of the HJ foundation. , Jemima Rubuye,

“Today our satisfaction. It is that we had brought our stone to the building. We had helped as best we could. And if I had a message to give, it would already be to thank our medical teams who gave themselves body and soul, who sacrificed themselves during these two weeks and who remained in rather precarious situations, at the health centre. They cared for the sick for two weeks day and night without rest,” she said.

She added:

“To the local population who welcomed us, let them know that they are no longer alone. There are brothers and sisters in the four corners of the Republic who listen to them and I am sure that at the right time as we are already seeing, there will be helpers who will come”.

This mobile clinic has a capacity of twenty beds. They were all left at Bushushu Health Center as a donation.