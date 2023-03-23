“/>

The Constitutional Court rehabilitated this Wednesday, March 22 the provincial government of South Kivu. The decision was made in Kinshasa.

The Constitutional Court was sitting on the motion for unconstitutionality of the motion of censure voted by a group of provincial deputies on November 24, 2022. This is the fourth attempt to forfeit the provincial government led by Theo Ngwabidje Kasi.

“I give thanks to God and thank the Constitutional Court for having promoted the rule of law through the rehabilitation of my Government. I am committed to pursuing the vision of the Head of State, the people first, for the consolidation of peace and the development of South Kivu”, reacted to this decision, the governor of South Kivu Theo Ngwabidje Kasi. .

He was removed from his position as governor of the province of South Kivu. In a service message dated February 24, the Deputy Minister of the Interior and Security, Jean Claude Molipe had endorsed the decision to disqualify Théo Ngwabidje Kasi by the provincial assembly of South Kivu in November 2022.

He had confirmed Marc Malago Kashekere as interim governor pending the organization of the election of the new governor.

Theo Ngwabidje had seized the Constitutional Court, dated February 24, to challenge the motion of censure voted against him by the provincial assembly in November 2022.

On November 24, 2022, provincial deputies from South Kivu ousted Governor Ngwabidje through a motion of censure voted after a relocated plenary in the conference room of a hotel in Bukavu.

The examination and vote of the motion of censure against the provincial government took place outside the hemicycle and in the absence of the provincial governor to provide his means of defence.

This is why the provincial government rejected this decision, calling it “an act of rebellion”.