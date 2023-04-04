Home News South Kivu: the INERA center in Mulungu victim of spoliation
South Kivu: the INERA center in Mulungu victim of spoliation

South Kivu: the INERA center in Mulungu victim of spoliation

The INERA (National Institute for Agronomic Study and Research) research center in Mulungu (South Kivu) is still the victim of theft of its workspace, its management committee warned on Tuesday 4 April. Hundreds of hectares intended for research are coveted by the private sector and even certain public services.

The large INERA/Mulungu concession is located in Kabare territory, 5 km from Kavumu airport, not far from Kahuzi Biega National Park.

Its initial area was approximately 1114 hectares, 800 of which were in Mulungu. 90 ha have already been completely despoiled in Nyamuyunyi, 160 ha in the process of being despoiled in Cinganda/Bunyakiri. Local sources also cite INERA/Mulungu spaces in Lubarika in the Ruzizi plain and in Kalambi in Mwenga territory.

Its interim director, Dieudonné Katunga, regrets this series of spoliation of this environment of agricultural research ecology.

Despite this spoliation, INERA/Mulungu is now moving towards research for development. With the support of certain donors, a pedology and microbiology laboratory is being set up.

The Mulungu research center currently has 317 agents, all paid by the Congolese state.

It was created by the Belgian colonizer and its management was handed over to the National Institute for Agricultural Studies in Congo (INEAC) around 1934.

