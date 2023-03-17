Home News South Kivu: “The security situation in my territory of Fizi is relatively calm” (Administrator)
News

South Kivu: “The security situation in my territory of Fizi is relatively calm” (Administrator)

by admin
South Kivu: “The security situation in my territory of Fizi is relatively calm” (Administrator)

The security situation remains generally calm throughout Fizi territory. The joint operations between the FARDC and the Burundian forces make it possible to stabilize the second largest territory of South Kivu, testified Thursday, March 17 its new administrator, Samy Kalonji Badibanga.

« The security situation in my territory of Fizi is relatively calm; this, despite a few sporadic cases. But, you know, the Burundian army and our FARDC carried out joint operations in the middle and high plateaus of Fizi “, reported Samy Kalonji.

He says he appreciates the security system that is essential in the Ruzizi plain:

“I am an eyewitness. I left Fizi for Bukavu two days ago (…), and I crossed the Ruzizi plain all night, and I found the various checkpoints erected by our soldiers and the police. And that made me happy.”

Security is improving in Uvira and even in Minembwe, according to him, ” which is the bastion of all armed conflicts in Fizi, where there are many community armed groups. But the security situation we currently have in the highlands of Minembwe seems to be good compared to last month when there were deaths, killings, kidnappings ».

Even the IDPs who were in the middle plateaus are already rushing to return home, he continued, because they have news that back home, peace is beginning to return.

See also  The phenomenon - La Stampa

You may also like

425 people from Linz were naturalized last year

60 days to complete the Housing Plan; term...

this will be the return of the fans...

Doping case HSV professional Vuskovic: The most important...

North Kivu oil companies on dry strike

They pursue a boat that was transporting cocaine

German Minister of Education travels to Taiwan |...

Leading African Innovators Awarded £4 Million To Reduce...

In Pereira the ‘Day of the Francophonie’ is...

80,000 vehicles will move through Huila this weekend

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy