The security situation remains generally calm throughout Fizi territory. The joint operations between the FARDC and the Burundian forces make it possible to stabilize the second largest territory of South Kivu, testified Thursday, March 17 its new administrator, Samy Kalonji Badibanga.

« The security situation in my territory of Fizi is relatively calm; this, despite a few sporadic cases. But, you know, the Burundian army and our FARDC carried out joint operations in the middle and high plateaus of Fizi “, reported Samy Kalonji.

He says he appreciates the security system that is essential in the Ruzizi plain:

“I am an eyewitness. I left Fizi for Bukavu two days ago (…), and I crossed the Ruzizi plain all night, and I found the various checkpoints erected by our soldiers and the police. And that made me happy.”

Security is improving in Uvira and even in Minembwe, according to him, ” which is the bastion of all armed conflicts in Fizi, where there are many community armed groups. But the security situation we currently have in the highlands of Minembwe seems to be good compared to last month when there were deaths, killings, kidnappings ».

Even the IDPs who were in the middle plateaus are already rushing to return home, he continued, because they have news that back home, peace is beginning to return.