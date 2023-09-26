South Korea Holds Massive Military Parade to Build Stronger Army and Counter North Korean Provocations

South Korea Bolsters Military Strength amid Growing Concerns over North Korea-Russia Cooperation

Seoul, South Korea – In a bid to showcase its military might and deter any provocation from North Korea, South Korea held its largest Armed Forces Day parade in a decade on Tuesday.

Thousands of soldiers and an array of weapons capable of targeting North Korea paraded through the streets of Seoul. Concerns have risen that North Korea may seek military support from Russia, particularly in expanding its nuclear arsenal in exchange for conventional weapons depleted by the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

President Yoon Suk Yeol addressed the soldiers at the end of the ceremony, expressing his support for the troops and reiterating his commitment to strengthen national security. Yoon has been actively working towards bolstering South Korea’s defense capabilities and expanding military drills with the United States in response to North Korea’s advancing nuclear weapons program.

South Korea’s display of military strength included tanks, artillery systems, drones, and powerful ballistic missiles capable of reaching all of North Korea. Approximately 4,000 South Korean soldiers, accompanied by 300 American soldiers, participated in the parade, marking the first military parade of its kind since 2013.

However, South Korea’s efforts to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions face complications as North Korea aims to deepen military cooperation with Russia. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently visited Russia’s far eastern region to meet with President Vladimir Putin and explore potential military collaborations.

Reports suggest that North Korea seeks Russian technological support for the development of spy satellites, nuclear-powered submarines, and powerful long-range missiles. These advancements would pose a significant threat to the security of South Korea and the United States.

During a formal Armed Forces Day ceremony near Seoul, President Yoon emphasized the need to build a formidable army capable of retaliating against any North Korean provocation. “If North Korea uses nuclear weapons, its regime will end up with an overwhelming response from the South Korean-American alliance,” warned Yoon.

The ceremony, attended by 6,700 soldiers and featuring 200 weapons, marked the largest of its kind since 2013. Although Yoon did not directly mention North Korea’s collaboration with Russia, he had recently condemned such arms deals between the two countries in violation of UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting all arms trade with North Korea.

The United States has also voiced concerns and warned North Korea and Russia about consequences resulting from any illicit arms trade. To further address these regional concerns, top diplomats from South Korea, Japan, and China met in Seoul on Tuesday. They agreed to hold a leaders’ summit “as soon as possible,” citing the necessity of regular dialogue and cooperation among the three nations.

The South Korean statement indicated that while no specific date has been set for the summit, the foreign ministers plan to convene within the coming months. South Korean President Yoon had previously received support from Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for such a trilateral summit.

Despite the strengthening military alliance between South Korea, the United States, and Japan, concerns have been raised regarding potential strain on South Korea’s relations with China, its primary trading partner. President Yoon, however, reassured that the growing cooperation will not marginalize any particular nation.

As tensions continue to escalate in the Korean Peninsula, South Korea’s display of military power emphasizes its determination to protect its national security interests and combat any potential threats posed by its northern neighbor.