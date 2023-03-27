SEOUL (dpa-AFX) – According to the South Korean military, North Korea has fired at least two short-range ballistic missiles towards the open sea. The missiles were shot down in southern North Korea on Monday and flown in the direction of the Sea of Japan (Korean: East Sea), said the general staff in the South Korean capital Seoul. How far they flew remained unclear at first. North Korea is banned from testing ballistic missiles. Depending on the design, these can be equipped with a nuclear warhead. After an unprecedented series of missile tests last year, North Korea has again tested multiple missiles and cruise missiles this year./dg/DP/zb
South Korea: North Korea fires two short-range missiles again
