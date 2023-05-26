South Korea Passes Law Requiring Officials To Disclosure Bitcoin Holdings By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. South Korea passes law requiring officials to disclose Bitcoin holdings



As recently reported, the South Korean government is advancing new laws requiring officials to report their cryptocurrency holdings as (BTC).

South Korea’s National Assembly has unanimously passed a bill requiring lawmakers and high-ranking public officials to declare their crypto assets. Lawmakers approved the new law during the May 25 plenary session, local news agency News1 reports.

According to the report, the bill included amendments to the National Assembly Law and the Public Service Ethics Law. The amendment to the National Assembly Act was passed unanimously with the support of 269 votes of the 269 lawmakers present. The amendment to the Public Service Ethics Act received 268 votes from 268 lawmakers in attendance.

