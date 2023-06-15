Home » South Korea’s presidential office: The prospect of the South Korea-China-Japan summit depends on China’s attitude | Yonhap News Agency




Yonhap News Agency, Seoul, June 14 (Xinhua) The South Korean President’s Office said on the 14th about the prospect of the South Korea-China-Japan leaders’ meeting that whether the South Korea-China-Japan summit can be held depends on China‘s cooperation.

A senior official in the presidential office said in a telephone interview with Yonhap News Agency that if China and Japan respond positively, the tripartite meeting is expected to be facilitated. However, due to the recent dispute (about the Chinese ambassador to South Korea), if (the Chinese side) does not cooperate, the meeting may be difficult to hold.

The government released the Korean version of the Indo-Pacific strategy last year, proposing that it will pursue the common interests of South Korea and China based on the spirit of mutual respect and mutual benefit, and promote the healthy and mature development of bilateral relations. As the host country of the Ninth ROK-China-Japan Leaders’ Meeting, ROK will continue to adhere to the keynote of its existing China policy and pay attention to China‘s response.

In addition, the presidential office still regards the controversial statement made by the Chinese ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming on South Korea a few days ago as very serious, saying that the relevant remarks are not generally excessive. (over)

File photo: Korean Presidential Office Yonhap News Agency

