South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project Flood Control Emergency Rescue Drill Held- Xinhuanet Henan Channel

On May 23, the Ministry of Water Resources, the People’s Government of Henan Province, and China South-to-North Water Diversion Group Co., Ltd. jointly held a flood control emergency rescue drill on the middle route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Qihe, Hebi.

Vice Governor Sun Yunfeng, Chairman Jiang Xuguang and General Manager Wang Annan of China South-to-North Water Diversion Group Co., Ltd. observed the drill and delivered speeches.

This drill set up 7 subjects including hydrological forecasting, water rescue, lead wire gabion throwing, tetrahedron throwing, protective fence reinforcement, channel slope protection, and emergency water retreat. Good results were received and the expected goals were achieved.

Sun Yunfeng emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on flood control and disaster relief work, firmly shoulder the political responsibility of the South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project to safely handle floods, and take multiple measures to do a good job in flood control. It is necessary to consolidate responsibilities, strengthen supervision and guidance, and promote the implementation of work; it is necessary to highlight key points, accelerate the promotion of dangerous reservoir reinforcement and the rectification of prominent problems that hinder river flood discharge, and eliminate hidden risks; Safety, operability and practicality; it is necessary to strengthen security, prepare sufficient flood control materials, strengthen storage and transportation management, and improve the actual combat capabilities of emergency rescue teams; it is necessary to be strictly on duty, strengthen river patrols, and detect and solve problems in a timely manner. (Reporter Tan Yong)