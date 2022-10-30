Home News South Tyrol, mountaineer Jonas Hainz died in a mountain accident
South Tyrol, mountaineer Jonas Hainz died in a mountain accident

South Tyrol, mountaineer Jonas Hainz died in a mountain accident

TRENTO – Jonas Hainz, 25, mountaineer and member of the Brunico Alpine Rescue, died in a tragic event in the mountains while climbing to the top of Monte Magro, in the Vedrette di Ries group, in South Tyrol. “Unfortunately we greet our mountain rescue companion and friend Jonas Hainz, who died yesterday during the exercise of his passion at Magerstein Südkante. Our deepest condolences to the family. One last mountain recovery Joni, we will miss you and your way happy !! “, wrote the South Tyrolean Alpine Rescue on its Facebook page.

Despite his young age, Hainz was an expert mountaineer: last September he had accomplished a feat by free soloing – without a rope – the “Moulin Rouge”, a 400-meter route at the ninth degree of difficulty on the Croda Rossa, the Catinaccio wall. A route established in 2002 by his father, Christoph, and by Oswald Celva.

