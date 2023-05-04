Southeastern parishes, “drown” with garbage – breaking latest news

Days without garbage collection and overflowing bins.

Residents of the southeastern parishes declare that the Municipality of Loja did not collect the garbage for days and its accumulation is generating contamination; while from the City Council they point out that the lack of vehicles makes it difficult for them to carry out the collection.

Situation

Overcrowded garbage containers: this is the scenario that residents of the Malacatos, San Pedro de Vilcabamba and Vilcabamba parishes live.

Andrés Carpio, a resident of the Malacatos parish, told Diario Crónica that the garbage is thrown out of the containers because there was no service throughout the holiday and there are “hills of waste” in the warehouses.

“What is worrying about the situation is that animals, such as birds of prey and dogs, began to arrive at these sites; likewise, since there is no classification, there is decomposition, which emanates bad odors ”, he asserted.

A similar criterion is held by María Torres, also a resident of Malacatos, who added that this parish is seriously affected by the lack of waste collection. “This service is increasingly distant in our town and surrounding places, the alarming thing is that the accumulation of garbage has begun to have negative effects on some families, not to mention that this evil will continue because there is no definitive solution by the municipality,” she stressed.

Vehicles

For his part, Miguel Ángel Espinoza, coordinator of Environmental Sanitation of the Municipality, mentioned that for a year they have been trying to counteract the lack of operation of the vehicles that carry out the work of collecting garbage. “There are 4 front-loading vehicles that are in charge of this service, but there is only one enabled —half—, which cannot be sent to parishes because it needs repair. There are also 6 collector cars that must be distributed in the 11 sectors of the city of Loja”.

He indicated that the front-loading vehicle, despite the limitations, was sent to the southeastern parishes to collect the garbage, and thus match the days of delay; however, the problem will remain latent as long as the only definitive solution is not found: the purchase of a new fleet of vehicles. (YO)