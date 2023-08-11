Southern California Judge Charged with Murder of Wife as 47 Guns Seized from Home

Southern California Judge Charged with Murder, 47 Guns Seized from Home

Orange County, CA – A shocking incident unfolded in an upscale neighborhood of Anaheim Hills, as Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, was charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his wife. Notably, investigators also discovered 47 guns at the judge’s residence during a search, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

The arrest came last week after Ferguson’s adult son dialed 911 to report that his mother, Sheryl Ferguson, had been shot inside their family home. Ferguson was granted release on $1 million bail a day later.

Following the discovery of the extensive firearm collection and ammunition during the search of Ferguson’s home, prosecutors are requesting additional bail conditions for the accused. These conditions include surrendering his passport and wearing an anklet.

Defense attorneys representing Ferguson, Paul Meyer and John Barnett, released a brief statement expressing condolences to the Ferguson family. They maintained that the shooting was an accident and denied any malicious intent behind it. However, they refrained from commenting further on the ongoing investigation.

Jeffrey Ferguson has served as a judge since 2015, overseeing criminal cases in Fullerton, Orange County. With a legal career that began in 1983 at the Orange County District Attorney’s office, Ferguson had previously garnered recognition for his work on narcotics cases, earning numerous accolades. He also held the position of president of the North Orange County Bar Association from 2012 to 2014.

However, Ferguson has not been without controversy before this tragic incident. In 2017, the Judicial Performance Commission reprimanded him for posting a statement on Facebook regarding a judicial candidate, demonstrating “knowing or reckless disregard for the truth of the statement.” Additionally, concerns arose due to his Facebook friendships with lawyers who appeared before him in court.

As the investigation continues, community members and legal professionals alike are left grappling with the shocking turn of events involving a prominent figure within the judicial system. The courtroom now awaits further developments in this tragic case.

(With information from AP)

