Southern Song Dynasty Deoksugung Site Museum Adjusts Appointment Method for Visitors

July 12, 2022 – The Southern Song Dynasty Deoksugung Site Museum has announced an adjustment to their appointment system, allowing visitors to schedule their visits more conveniently.

Starting from today, visitors can make an appointment for free visits through the official WeChat public account “Southern Song Deoksugung Palace Site Museum” up to three days in advance, including the same day. This new method aims to enhance the visitor experience and ensure a smooth and organized visit.

The reservation channel opens promptly at 9:00 am every day. Reservations are divided into four time slots: 9:30-11:00, 11:00-13:00, 13:00-15:00, and 15:00-16:30. After successfully securing an appointment, visitors must present their appointment code or ID card for verification before entering the museum. It is crucial for visitors to abide by the “Visit Notice” during their visit to ensure the preservation of artifacts and a pleasant experience for all.

Hangzhou Expands Charging Infrastructure for New Energy Vehicles

In a commendable move towards sustainability, Hangzhou has included the construction of charging facilities for new energy vehicles in the Hangzhou Citizens’ Livelihood Project for the first time this year. Progress in this initiative has been significant, with the city now boasting 2,033 public charging piles as of the end of June.

Hangzhou’s holistic approach aims to build a comprehensive charging network that caters to both urban and rural areas. Charging stations have been strategically planned around residential areas, commercial buildings, taxi service areas, transportation hubs, public parking lots, Asian Games venues, farmhouses, and tourist attractions.

Of notable mention is the community charging station in Xixing Street, Binjiang District. This centralized and shared charging pile not only addresses safety concerns associated with scattered installations but also utilizes the remaining load in the valley section to provide an improved charging experience for users.

The Hangzhou Xiaoshan Transportation Center Charging Station stands out as the largest transportation hub charging station in the country. With 659 charging piles, it not only supports Hangzhou’s preparations for the upcoming Asian Games but also caters to the ever-growing demand for charging facilities.

In response to the taxi charging demand, the “Liben” super charging station located in the Hangzhou Foreign Affairs Taxi Service Area is equipped with 132 fast charging guns, three slow charging piles, and a Weilai car replacement station. This facility efficiently serves over 130 new energy vehicles simultaneously, charging about 30,000 degrees daily and supporting green driving for approximately 180,000 kilometers.

Hangzhou’s commitment to expanding its charging infrastructure symbolizes its dedication to reducing carbon emissions and promoting the use of clean energy vehicles. With the continuous development of charging facilities, more citizens will be encouraged to adopt eco-friendly transportation options, contributing to a sustainable future for Hangzhou and beyond.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

