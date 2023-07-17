Home » Southern Song Dynasty Deoksugung Museum Implements New Appointment System for Visitors” “Increasing Access to Charging Facilities: Hangzhou Builds 2,033 Public Charging Piles
News

Southern Song Dynasty Deoksugung Museum Implements New Appointment System for Visitors” “Increasing Access to Charging Facilities: Hangzhou Builds 2,033 Public Charging Piles

by admin

Southern Song Dynasty Deoksugung Site Museum Adjusts Appointment Method for Visitors

July 12, 2022 – The Southern Song Dynasty Deoksugung Site Museum has announced an adjustment to their appointment system, allowing visitors to schedule their visits more conveniently.

Starting from today, visitors can make an appointment for free visits through the official WeChat public account “Southern Song Deoksugung Palace Site Museum” up to three days in advance, including the same day. This new method aims to enhance the visitor experience and ensure a smooth and organized visit.

The reservation channel opens promptly at 9:00 am every day. Reservations are divided into four time slots: 9:30-11:00, 11:00-13:00, 13:00-15:00, and 15:00-16:30. After successfully securing an appointment, visitors must present their appointment code or ID card for verification before entering the museum. It is crucial for visitors to abide by the “Visit Notice” during their visit to ensure the preservation of artifacts and a pleasant experience for all.

Hangzhou Expands Charging Infrastructure for New Energy Vehicles

In a commendable move towards sustainability, Hangzhou has included the construction of charging facilities for new energy vehicles in the Hangzhou Citizens’ Livelihood Project for the first time this year. Progress in this initiative has been significant, with the city now boasting 2,033 public charging piles as of the end of June.

Hangzhou’s holistic approach aims to build a comprehensive charging network that caters to both urban and rural areas. Charging stations have been strategically planned around residential areas, commercial buildings, taxi service areas, transportation hubs, public parking lots, Asian Games venues, farmhouses, and tourist attractions.

See also  The content of the Friday sermon on the topic (the virtues and wages of the remaining good deeds) delivered by D. Benaissa Qummad, Ibn Abd al-Barr Mosque, Oujda.VIDEO

Of notable mention is the community charging station in Xixing Street, Binjiang District. This centralized and shared charging pile not only addresses safety concerns associated with scattered installations but also utilizes the remaining load in the valley section to provide an improved charging experience for users.

The Hangzhou Xiaoshan Transportation Center Charging Station stands out as the largest transportation hub charging station in the country. With 659 charging piles, it not only supports Hangzhou’s preparations for the upcoming Asian Games but also caters to the ever-growing demand for charging facilities.

In response to the taxi charging demand, the “Liben” super charging station located in the Hangzhou Foreign Affairs Taxi Service Area is equipped with 132 fast charging guns, three slow charging piles, and a Weilai car replacement station. This facility efficiently serves over 130 new energy vehicles simultaneously, charging about 30,000 degrees daily and supporting green driving for approximately 180,000 kilometers.

Hangzhou’s commitment to expanding its charging infrastructure symbolizes its dedication to reducing carbon emissions and promoting the use of clean energy vehicles. With the continuous development of charging facilities, more citizens will be encouraged to adopt eco-friendly transportation options, contributing to a sustainable future for Hangzhou and beyond.

You may also like

Şimşek met with his US counterpart Yellen at...

China’s Assertiveness Heightens Insecurity in the Pacific: New...

More than 20,000 IDs registered during a special...

SV Ried: Negotiations with a center forward are...

Football Tournament and Behavioral Change: AV2M launches the...

Wildfire Smoke from Canada Engulfs the United States,...

Several congressmen from the Green Alliance did not...

Trump is back – 17.07.2023

Lomé hosts high-level meeting on accelerating vaccinations after...

Two soldiers die in confrontation with FARC dissidents

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy