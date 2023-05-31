Home » S&P 500 – Breakthrough to the upside?
S&P 500 – Breakthrough to the upside?

On Friday, Insight said: “As long as the S&P500 is above 4,200 points, a further run-up to 4,250 points can be expected.” Nothing has changed about that, the S&P 500 continues to show strength, price setbacks are bought up again directly. The S&P 500 could now head straight for 4,250 points. 1. Long position possible at 4,200 points. Stop 4,150 points.

