US stocks closed at session lows after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said FOMC participants “do not expect rate cuts this year.”

Shares initially rallied after the Fed’s decision to raise rates by 25 basis points and the press conference. However, direction reversed after Powell said “the process of getting inflation back to 2% has a long way to go and is likely to be bumpy.”

“Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year, but the strength of recent readings indicate that inflationary pressures continue to be elevated,” Powell added.

“We are committed to restoring price stability and all the data indicate that the public has confidence that we will be able to bring inflation to 2% over time. It is important to back up this confidence with our actions, as well as our our words,” he added.

Powell also told the media that the Fed was ready to raise rates if it “needed to.”

“If we need to raise rates, we will,” Powell said at a news conference. “For now though, we see the likelihood of a credit crunch. We know this can have an effect on the macroeconomy.”

The devaluation accelerated after the remarks about rate cuts. Powell said that “rate cuts are not part of our base case scenario,” which drove risk assets sharply lower. {Bitcoin}} fell 4% on the day.

Vital Knowledge analysts believe the Fed was “undoubtedly more dovish than expected just a couple of weeks ago and it looks like the first signs of declines in jobs and/or inflation could spur an even more aggressive turnaround.”

The company’s clients were advised to continue focusing on the data, especially the March jobs and inflation reports, due out in April.

{Wells Fargo economists} believe that the ongoing banking crisis will lead to a tightening of credit conditions and that, ultimately, “the end of the current tightening cycle is likely nearing.”

The closed down by 1.37%, while the lost more than 1.6%. {Russell 2000}} closed down 2.5%, hitting a 5-month low.

