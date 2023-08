The long position from the previous day at 4,430 points was stopped out after the price slide at 4,390 points in the loss. There is a new long opportunity after the Powell speech in the area of ​​4,390/4,400 points. The stop could be set at 4,320 points. The price target can be seen at 4,490 points. Trading strategy: 1. Possible long position in the 4,390 point area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook