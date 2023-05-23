Home » S&P 500 – Now down to 4,160 points? page 1
News

S&P 500 – Now down to 4,160 points? page 1

by admin
S&P 500 – Now down to 4,160 points? page 1

The Insight previously said: “The S&P 500 is currently still right in the resistance area at 4,200 points and has not been able to break out sustainably up here so far. The S&P 500 may bounce back down here after the previous long price increase and take course to the support of 4,160 points. Subsequently, however, further rising prices are to be expected. This is also indicated by the rising Ichimoku cloud, which offers massive support on the underside. The uptrend is clearly intact, retracements could lead to the construction of a long position can be used.”

That still applies. If the price slides below the 4,160 point mark, a further drop in price up to the support at 4,100 points can be expected. Developments in the US debt dispute should also be taken into account. An agreement could lead to a significant price increase.

See also  Cold and warm air confrontation Xiamen will usher in prolonged cooling, rainfall and coastal windy weather - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

“Meeting the complex challenges with diversity” | TUCcurrent

The number of Hong Kong people canceling their...

1818 grams of gold worth Rs 1 crore...

Nuquí: a juvenile whale shark was found dead...

ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Conclusion: stuck in the debt...

‘Not leaving the party’: Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested...

Petro spoke of the meeting with the commander...

China Responds to Biden’s ‘Thaw’ Thaw – WSJ

Hundreds of thousands at historical demonstration against hunger...

Actor Daniel Day-Lewis appeared in public for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy