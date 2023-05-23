S&P 500 – Now down to 4,160 points? page 1

The Insight previously said: “The S&P 500 is currently still right in the resistance area at 4,200 points and has not been able to break out sustainably up here so far. The S&P 500 may bounce back down here after the previous long price increase and take course to the support of 4,160 points. Subsequently, however, further rising prices are to be expected. This is also indicated by the rising Ichimoku cloud, which offers massive support on the underside. The uptrend is clearly intact, retracements could lead to the construction of a long position can be used.”

That still applies. If the price slides below the 4,160 point mark, a further drop in price up to the support at 4,100 points can be expected. Developments in the US debt dispute should also be taken into account. An agreement could lead to a significant price increase.