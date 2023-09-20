Home » S&P 500 – US interest rate decision in the evening in focus page 1
News

S&P 500 – US interest rate decision in the evening in focus page 1

S&P 500 – US interest rate decision in the evening in focus page 1

Analysts largely expect the US Federal Reserve to pause interest rates. If there is a further increase in key interest rates, there could be a sell-off on the stock markets. The S&P 500 could then quickly head towards the support at 4,400 points. However, there may also be an initial rise in prices and then a further fall in prices during the US Federal Reserve’s press conference from 8:30 p.m. Things are likely to become volatile after the US interest rate decision.

Trading Strategy:

