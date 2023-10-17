Home » SP criticizes open school renovations in Eferding and Grieskirchen
News

SP criticizes open school renovations in Eferding and Grieskirchen

by admin
SP criticizes open school renovations in Eferding and Grieskirchen

For example, projects in Eferding, Alkoven, Gallspach, Neumarkt and Haag are on the shortlist. “The backlog of projects has remained immense for years and cannot be achieved even with annual state funding of 28.8 million euros,” says Antlinger.

He calls for a renovation offensive for compulsory schools: “This would be the ideal opportunity for the state to create a modern learning environment for our children and at the same time secure jobs in construction,” says the member of the state parliament.

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

See also  Cingolani opens up to nuclear power and attacks 'radical chic' environmentalists

You may also like

Travelers Warned of Fake Uber Scam Targeting Miami...

Sepoy Waris Khan Shaheed laid to rest with...

Intolerance in Pore leaves one person dead –...

Zhao Leji Holds Meetings with Presidents of Vietnam,...

Before Clásico: Christensen finds Bellingham’s series of goals...

Nawaz Sharif will define the economy: Maryam Nawaz

6-Year-Old Muslim Boy Stabbed to Death in Apparent...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Wednesday, October 18,...

A 60-year-old Business Owner Defrauded of Over 20...

Sayings on display boards, route map with QR...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy