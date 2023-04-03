Asuncion, National Radio.-Standard & Poor’s (S&P), has communicated its decision to maintain Paraguay’s credit rating (BB) as well as its stable outlook, at the close of the 2023 annual country risk rating review.

The Ministry of Finance highlights that it is a context in which in the first three months of the year there have been downgrades in the credit rating of countries in the region and changes in their perspectives, in addition to external shocks registered internationally. .

S&P, in its annual risk rating review report dated March 29, 2023, maintains Paraguay’s rating at BB (with a stable outlook). This indicates that Paraguay will maintain a cautious macroeconomic management in the next 12 to 18 months, without prejudice to the presidential and legislative elections on April 30.

On this point, they believe that the strong economic recovery and stable debt levels would be positive factors for reducing the fiscal deficit.

The rating agency expects the continuity of policies after the elections, thus contributing to a sustained growth of the economy. In this sense, its growth prospects for the Paraguayan economy are 5 percent for 2023, after moderate growth in 2022.

The report of the aforementioned rating agency highlights the efforts to strengthen long-term policies, such as the importance of promoting the development of the private sector, including the need to maintain stable public finances, a low tax burden, relevant government intervention and a low inflation.

Key economic institutions have been strengthened in recent years and they expect this to continue after the national elections on April 30.

On the other hand, they refer to the agreement with the International Monetary Fund on the Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), noting that it has the support of the presidential candidates. S&P believes that the IMF technical agreement is an instrument that will help design these reforms, including a pension reform, a civil service reform and the reorganization of the public sector.

Paraguay has managed to maintain its credit rating and stable outlook with rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor’s, and even improved to positive with Moody’s, despite global uncertainty, in which context many countries in the region have suffered reductions in their ratings and their perspectives respectively, with Paraguay being one of the few countries that has not seen its credit rating affected.

Fuente: IP Agency news portal.