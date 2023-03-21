869 hectares of this are in the districts of Eferding (256 hectares) and Grieskirchen (613 hectares).

The SP member of parliament Thomas Antlinger from Grieskirchen is now calling for this building land to be “mobilized”. Due to inflation, it is currently particularly attractive for owners to hold back building plots as a “spare savings book”.

The state and municipalities therefore need the appropriate legal means to make the land available for those wanting to build – in view of the high reserves, the current options would not be sufficient.

New legal tools for the municipalities are particularly necessary in view of the sharp rise in square meter prices in Eferding and Grieskirchen. In the future, there will be consequences for the “hoarding” of building land, according to a broadcast from Antlinger.

ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper