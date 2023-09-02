Space economy. Agreement between the Region and Axiom Space of Houston — Companies

Come alive there cooperation Between Emilia Romagna region and the US aerospace industry. A relationship started last March during the missione a Houston, in Texasof the Region together with universities, research centres, clusters and businesses, to strengthen joint work opportunities in the supply chains space economy and life sciences.

The basis for starting new collaborations between companies of Emilia-Romagna and the US hub of the aerospace industry, unique worldwide for its growth capacity and rate of innovation, is the letter of intent signed recently by the Region and Axiom Spaceone of the leading US companies in the sector.

A report following up on pmemorandum of understanding between the Italian Government and Axiomto promote a general framework of cooperation on the development of the space economy, and at theagreement between the Region e Italian Air Force for collaboration in commercial spaceflight and human space exploration.

A strategic sector

“We’re talking about a strategic sector, with important scientific and industrial repercussions – underline the president Bonaccini and the commissioner necklace-. There are many applications of aerospace research, fromacquisition of satellite data for agriculture, the environment, the weather, the study of new materials, up to research in the food, health and pharmaceutical fields. This is why the regional space economy supply chain is strategic, especially if integrated with the major international networks”.

“The collaboration between Axiom Space and the Emilia-Romagna Region represents an essential step to promote international cooperation and strengthen the commercial space sector globally- he declares Michael Suffredini, CEO and president of Axiom Space-. In developing this report, we are aware that the space exploration imperative is not unique to the scientific community, but is important because of its wider potential for building better living conditions on Earth and beyond. Axiom Space’s mission to provide commercial spaceflight services and build the first commercial space station in low Earth orbit, aligns perfectly with the goals and aspirations of the Emilia-Romagna Region. Together, we look forward to creating a robust space economy by advancing space research microgravity and forging a resilient space economy for the benefit of both the United States and Italy”.

Already with the tender of 5 million euros approved in July, the Region gave concrete follow-up to the mission to Houston by investing in a strategic and fundamental sector for the production chains with high development potential identified in the Smart specialization strategy 2021-27 and that is theaerospace economy and innovation in design.

The agreement with Axiom

The US company is mainly engaged in commercial spaceflight services and operational missions involving a launch to low Earth orbit and access to the International Space Station.

Among the cornerstones of the agreement, support for companies in Emilia-Romagna in the development and implementation of experimental projects, also in collaboration with research and innovation bodies, universities, which could participate in the next flight mission in the space ITA-Axiom.

The identification of the areas of greatest mutual interest from a scientific and industrial point of view is also foreseen in order to involve, also through the Regional Aerospace Forum, regional realities in the Axiom station project and in close cooperation.

This will allow a representative of regional industries to participate, also thanks to the agreement signed in 2021 between the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Air Force, in the Ax-3 mission on board the international space station. An extraordinary opportunity to promote regional aerospace supply chains. The agreement also provides for the definition of the operational and economic conditions for companies, research centers and universities in Emilia-Romagna involved with Axiom, in order to allow regional bodies access to space services. Furthermore, the definition of the conditions that could allow the presence of Axiom activities in Emilia-Romagna.

