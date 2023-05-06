Home » Space exploration and the fight against climate change — Environment
Friday 5 May 2023 at 6 pm at the Open Laboratory Ferrara (Ex Teatro Verdi), the aerospace engineer Vittorio Baraldi will talk about how space missions and space research are essential in solving problems related to planet Earth, in particular in the fight against climate change. Free and free entry.

Who is Vittorio Baraldi? Graduated from the University of Bologna, he moved to the States
United to complete their studies, earning a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.

Meanwhile, he kicks off a science outreach activity through social channels, where he is known as ‘AstroViktor’ with several tens of thousands of followers across various platforms.

In 2022 he participates in a project with NASA for the creation of an engineering architecture to be sent to Mars to produce propellant for our rockets using the resources of the Red Planet, in anticipation of future missions with humans. Today he is involved in full-time dissemination while continuing some research in the aerospace field.

Climate change and space research

Is it really a waste of money to go to space? Or does space research also have an advantage in our everyday life? The conference seeks to answer these questions, explaining how space technologies have proved to be fundamental in the fight against global warming and its consequences.

We will discuss how satellites can be used to monitor and predict climate change, and how innovative solutions can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The conference is open to all, regardless of experience in space and
scientific.

