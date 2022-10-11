The trajectory of the small asteroid Dimorphos was actually modified by the impact of the probe Dart of NASA, in the first planetary defense experiment that took place in the night between 26 and 27 September last and documented by the Italian minisatellite LiciaCube, managed and coordinated by the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and built by the Argotec company. The chief administrator of NASA said it, Bill Nelson, in the press conference organized by the American space agency. “Dart successfully changed the trajectory of the target asteroid and its 32-minute orbit. This planetary defense success has come to our exceptional team and international partners,” Nelson points out.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart) was in fact the first mission to attempt to remove a dangerous object.

LiciaCube photos

ASI made a strong contribution thanks to the LiciaCube satellite, built by the Argotec company. The president of the Italian space agency, Giorgio Saccocciain fact, it showed the latest images processed from the satellite with timelapse videos that portray the impact starting from a few seconds before up to about 30 after.

In particular, ‘LiciaCube’ immortalized the event 11 million kilometers from the earth after immediately identifying the target with its two cameras on board. An exceptional result that involved the ‘shooting’ of an object 160 meters in size at a relative speed of only 6.6 km per second.

“I want to congratulate Bill Nelson, the NASA administrator and his teams. This success of the Dart probe that changed the asteroid’s trajectory has made history. We can be proud. I think our planet can feel safer. “, said Saccoccia during the press conference.

An all-Italian know-how

“A unique company with an all-Italian know-how, the result of a collaboration between universities, companies and research centers. The made in Italy satellite has produced a total of 627 images of which we have now 326 reached the ground. Once received all the images, these will be the subject of scientific studies that will give us more information on the cloud created by the impact and in particular to characterize its structure and its evolution. Another important result is the collection of images of the hemispheres of the asteroids not visible to dart , useful for defining the shape and density of celestial bodies “, Asi knows.

LiciaCube (acronym for Light Italian Cubesat for imaging of asteroids), as big as a box of boots and with a mass of about 13 kilograms, is an ASI project and was entirely built in the Argotec company in Turin, and is the first satellite built in our country to undertake a journey into deep space. A real space reporter.

The LiciaCube team, all Italian, includes researchers from the Polytechnic of Milan, from the universities of Bologna and Parthenope of Naples, from the Ifac-Cnr of Florence, coordinated by the National Institute of Astrophysics (Inaf)