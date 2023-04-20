SpaceX rocket explodes in the air

SpaceX’s most powerful rocket launched from a launch pad off the South Texas coast at 9:28 a.m. Thursday, but it exploded before the separation phase.

This Thursday’s launch marked the historic first test flight. “As if the flight test wasn’t exciting enough, the spacecraft underwent an unplanned rapid disassembly prior to the separation phase,” SpaceX tweeted.

A huge Super Heavy Rocket Booster with 33 engines exploded and burst into flames, rocking the coastal landscape. Mounted on a hoist, the Starship floated over the Gulf of Mexico. Approximately two and a half minutes after launch, the super-heavy rocket consumes most of its fuel and separates from the Starship, hurling the rocket into the sea. The spacecraft travels at near-orbital speeds using engines that run for more than six minutes.

“The team will continue to review the data and proceed with the next flight test,” SpaceX said.

Although it did not end successfully, Thursday’s test met some of the company’s goals.

Well, it is assured that the mere fact of taking off from the launch pad was a milestone for Starship.

Ahead of Thursday’s bumpy launch, Musk tried to downplay expectations, saying “it’s not going to be the kind of success you’re hoping for…”. “Success comes from what we learn from tests like this, and as SpaceX aims to make life in space, today’s test will help improve spacecraft stability,” SpaceX said in a tweet after The explosion.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s company had attempted the first launch on Monday, but was unable to proceed due to a technical glitch. The test flight follows years of its perfection, regulatory obstacles, the CEO of SpaceX told the public.