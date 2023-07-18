Home » Spacious and comfortable apartment for sale – news
Spacious and comfortable apartment for sale

Spacious and comfortable apartment for sale

In a closed complex, with luxury finishes, spacious and bright spaces, large rooms.

It has modern technology, sound integrated into the ceiling of the room, as well as a blackout Electric with remote control in the main room.

Located in the La Playa urbanization, Campamento neighborhood, with a beautiful and peaceful green environment, overlooking the Cauca River. Quick access to Campanario shopping center.

A wide corridor separates the social area from the rooms.

Details you want to know:

Area: 119 m2 built, plus 12 m2 of parking, for a total of 131m2. Age: 8 years Condition: excellent and with improvements in original finishes.

The apartment has:

• 3 spacious rooms, the main one with walking closet and private bathroom.

• 3 bathrooms in total

• Dining room

• Integral kitchen

• Courtyard of clothes

• Study

• 2 balconies

• Private parking for 1 car and parking for visitors within the urbanization.

• Residential gas

• Gas heater

• The residential unit has a 24/7 concierge and surveillance cameras.

• A good fact: administration in the set of only $75,000

If you are not familiar with the area, then you should know that you are only 3 minutes away by car from the bell tower, supermarkets, restaurants, the Olympic village, hospitals and other points that may be of interest to you. Easy access to transportation.

Valor: $415.000.000.

Call us at 3006193645

Alberto Munoz Olano

