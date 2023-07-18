Spacious and comfortable apartment for sale – news

In a closed complex, with luxury finishes, spacious and bright spaces, large rooms.
It has modern technology, sound integrated into the ceiling of the room, as well as a blackout Electric with remote control in the main room.
Located in the La Playa urbanization, Campamento neighborhood, with a beautiful and peaceful green environment, overlooking the Cauca River. Quick access to Campanario shopping center.
A wide corridor separates the social area from the rooms.
Details you want to know:
Area: 119 m2 built, plus 12 m2 of parking, for a total of 131m2. Age: 8 years Condition: excellent and with improvements in original finishes.
The apartment has:
• 3 spacious rooms, the main one with walking closet and private bathroom.
• 3 bathrooms in total
• Dining room
• Integral kitchen
• Courtyard of clothes
• Study
• 2 balconies
• Private parking for 1 car and parking for visitors within the urbanization.
• Residential gas
• Gas heater
• The residential unit has a 24/7 concierge and surveillance cameras.
• A good fact: administration in the set of only $75,000
If you are not familiar with the area, then you should know that you are only 3 minutes away by car from the bell tower, supermarkets, restaurants, the Olympic village, hospitals and other points that may be of interest to you. Easy access to transportation.
Valor: $415.000.000.
Call us at 3006193645
Alberto Munoz Olano