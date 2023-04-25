Spahn blames traffic light for Viessmann sale

Union faction leader Jens Spahn has accused the federal government of being responsible for the sale of the Viessmann heat pump division to a US group because of its heating law. “The heat transition with the crowbar creates great pressure on German manufacturers,” said the CDU politician to the editorial network Germany (RND / Wednesday). “They have to ramp up their production within weeks, otherwise they lose market share to Asian manufacturers. Apparently, foreign investors are needed for this,” emphasized Spahn and added: “The heat transition chaos of the traffic lights thus leads to the sale of the German heat pump.”