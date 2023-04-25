Home » Spahn blames traffic light for Viessmann sale
Spahn blames traffic light for Viessmann sale

Spahn blames traffic light for Viessmann sale

Union faction leader Jens Spahn has accused the federal government of being responsible for the sale of the Viessmann heat pump division to a US group because of its heating law. “The heat transition with the crowbar creates great pressure on German manufacturers,” said the CDU politician to the editorial network Germany (RND / Wednesday). “They have to ramp up their production within weeks, otherwise they lose market share to Asian manufacturers. Apparently, foreign investors are needed for this,” emphasized Spahn and added: “The heat transition chaos of the traffic lights thus leads to the sale of the German heat pump.”

