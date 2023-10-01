Spain: 11 dead in nightclub fire

At least 11 people have died after a fire broke out at a nightclub in Spain. The number of deaths is expected to increase.

Authorities are still searching for missing people after a fire broke out in a nightclub in the southeastern city of Murcia early Sunday, according to local reports.

Atalias nightclub was engulfed in smoke after a fire broke out, injuring four more people who were breathing. Club K is said to be on three different sections called Golden, Teeter and Fonda.

The youth outside the club kept hugging each other. He looked anxious as he waited for information. According to Spanish media, several birthday celebrations were taking place at the club at the time of the fire.

“I think we got out about 30 seconds to a minute before the alarm went off and all the lights went off (and) we heard screams that there was a fire,” said one survivor of the fire, who did not want to be named. has gone Five members of (my) family and two friends are missing.’

Spanish National Police officer Diego Cyril told reporters that the deaths occurred in Fonda, where the fire suffered the most damage. Including roof collapse. He said that due to the collapse of the roof, it is becoming difficult to trace the victims and it will take time to identify the bodies. Emergency services put the death toll at 13, which continued to rise throughout the day.

Murcia Mayor Jose Balista announced three days of mourning for the nightclub deaths. Flags were hoisted outside Murcia’s city hall.

Speaking to Spain’s 24 Hour TV channel, Balista said: ‘We are devastated and rescue workers are still looking for several people who are missing.’

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Searle said it is still difficult to determine where the fire started. Teter nightclub spokeswoman Maria Dolores Albelin told reporters that the fire started at the nearby club La Fonda and spread to two adjacent clubs.

Footage released by Mercia’s fire service shows firefighters working to contain the blaze inside the nightclub. In the footage, it can be seen that the fire destroyed part of the roof.

Mercia’s Fire and Rescue Service said 40 firefighters and 12 fire engines were at the scene just after 6am (UK time).

Balista told television channel 24 Hours that the fire started around 6 am and has now been brought under control.

